Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $589.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $592.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

