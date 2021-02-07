Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VT opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

