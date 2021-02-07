Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $746,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $18,028,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,698,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

