Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 783.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

