Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $47.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

