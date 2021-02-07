Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.