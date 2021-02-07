stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

