Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

