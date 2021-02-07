Stellar Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.80 billion and $4.75 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00320015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,517 coins and its circulating supply is 22,324,934,114 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

