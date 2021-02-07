Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

TSE:STLC opened at C$22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -14.91. Stelco has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$26.56.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

