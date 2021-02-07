State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

STT stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

