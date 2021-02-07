State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 783.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $178.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

