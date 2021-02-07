State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

