State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $176.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

