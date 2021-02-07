State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.42 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $155.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.