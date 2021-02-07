State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,024,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 362.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,242,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 974,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 835,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.