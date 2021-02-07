Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Stantec by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

