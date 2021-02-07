Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $176.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

