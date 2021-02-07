Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $609.27

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.27 and traded as high as $614.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $606.00, with a volume of 195,513 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £601.02 million and a PE ratio of -178.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 609.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

