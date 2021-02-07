Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $258.37 and last traded at $256.60. 303,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 275,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,670. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. FMR LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

