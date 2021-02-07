Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading Up 5.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 496,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,442,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $757,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

