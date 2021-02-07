Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $137.00

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.00, but opened at $133.50. Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 386,374 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.83.

About Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

