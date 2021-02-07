Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $16.44. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 10,803 shares.

Specifically, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,848 shares of company stock worth $3,059,672 in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $542.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

