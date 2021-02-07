Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

