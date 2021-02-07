SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.78

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 76914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

