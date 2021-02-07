SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

