SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

