SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

