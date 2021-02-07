Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

