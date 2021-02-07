Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,192.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 50,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

