Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 16,869 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

