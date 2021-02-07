Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

