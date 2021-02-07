Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

