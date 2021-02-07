Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 665,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,010. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $472.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.