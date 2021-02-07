Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.25.

Shares of SNOW opened at $306.05 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

