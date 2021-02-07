Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Huber Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,320,892.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

