Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.