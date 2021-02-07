Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.38

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and traded as high as $49.89. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 3,050 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.