Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.30

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 6667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,364 shares of company stock valued at $26,130,809 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,056 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

