SmartCash Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $110,882.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.78 or 0.04065055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00392397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.31 or 0.01159788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00478633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00397629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00243358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021312 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

