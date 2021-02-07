SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 333,298 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 327,808 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 182,370 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

