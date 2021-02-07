SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,210,423 shares of company stock worth $225,248,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

