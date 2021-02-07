SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $268,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Kroger by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

