SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

