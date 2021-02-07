Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $711,537.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 59% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $711,537.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

