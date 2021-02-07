Simplex Trading LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.