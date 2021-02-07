Simplex Trading LLC Sells 38,477 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

