Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

EWW opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

