Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $132.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

