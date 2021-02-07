Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.64 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.